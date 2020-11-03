Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020
03.11.2020 | 13:45
PMGR Securities 2025 PLC - Publication of Prospectus

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC - Publication of Prospectus

PR Newswire

London, November 3

3 November 2020

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC

Publication of Prospectus

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today published a Prospectus, which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, in connection with:

  • the issue of New ZDP Shares at an issue price of 100p per New ZDP Share in connection with a scheme of reconstruction of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Scheme"); and
  • a Placing of New ZDP Shares.

The Proposals are conditional upon, among other things, the Scheme becoming effective. The Scheme Effective Date is expected to be on or around 30 November 2020 and Admission is expected to occur on or around 1 December 2020.

A copy of the Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-plc.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Prospectus dated 3 November 2020.

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited
01483 306090
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer
020 7496 3000
James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)
Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

