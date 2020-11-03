DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 9M 2020 results on 10 November 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 12 November 2020
CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics accompanied by CRO Julija Lebedinska-Litvinova Ph.D. will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.
The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 12 November 2020, at 09:00 CET.
Mogo Finance
Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 2,000 partner locations and strong online presence. Physical footprint makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in used car financing. Established in 2012, headquartered in Riga, Latvia Mogo Finance operates in: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Georgia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya and Uganda. www.mogofinance.com
