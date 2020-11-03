TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: TransWorld Closes PTGI International Carrier Services, Inc. Acquisition

Expect Immediate Accretion to Shareholder

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / TransWorld Holdings Inc, (OTC PINK:TRWO), formerly GoIP Global Inc., announced today it has closed the acquisition of PTGI International Carrier Services, Inc., a global wholesale telecommunications provider offering both international and U.S. domestic voice termination. Craig Denson, CEO of PTGI-ICS, has been appointed COO of TransWorld, will run the company's TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom) division and will join the company's board of directors. Terms of the cash transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive to TRWO shareholders.

Andrew Fox, TransWorld's CEO and President, commented, "We welcome PTGi's team and customer base to TransWorld and are putting a seamless transition with continued strong service in place. PTGi brings tremendous organizational infrastructure and global reach that we will leverage for growth at the TransWorld corporate level to both support Charge's infrastructure strategy in the micromobility space and to drive our growth and acquisition strategy in the TMT space."

Craig Denson, President & CEO of PTGi, commented, "I am thrilled to join the team at TRWO and honored to work with such an experienced group of individuals. All of us at PTGi are excited about our new ownership and the growth opportunities it presents. Our upcoming M&A activities are designed to drive our vision into reality as we build out a full stack of products in both the UCaaS / CPaaS sectors of the TMT marketplace."

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

Transworld is a portfolio of global businesses, capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business and goods and services, and its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three divisions: the TMT Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the Get Charged Division is capturing explosive growth in last-mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://transworldenterprises.com/.

