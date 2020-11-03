China's largest PV manufacturers claim limits placed on solar glass production two years ago, to prevent over production, are now causing an industry bottleneck.Solar module makers JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Longi, Canadian Solar and Risen have signed a letter urging the Chinese government to ease restrictions it placed on PV glass production two years ago to prevent overcapacity. The manufacturers said the glass supply is insufficient and has affected production, with lines idled and orders delayed. The businesses want solar investors, including state-owned enterprises to "fully understand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...