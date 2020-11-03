Listing of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ), company registration number 559250-9607, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 4, 2020. Ordinary shares Short name: NYTTO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 60,501,400 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808853 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 206281 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559250-9607 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Preference shares Short name: NYTTO PREF -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,055,599 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808861 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 206282 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00.