Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced that Cyrous Jamé will join the company as CFO. Jamé was formerly the head of finance for Google Play, and also held finance leadership positions in ads, media and consumer hardware at Google over the last ten years.

"Cyrous brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth at Google, and we are thrilled to have him join Aviatrix as CFO," said Steve Mullaney, CEO of Aviatrix. "We are building a strong management team to continue executing our strategy, driving revenue growth, and increasing new customer acquisition."

Prior to Aviatrix, Cyrous Jamé spent the past 10 years at Google. Most recently, leading the Strategic Finance team of Google Play, and also held finance leadership positions across Ads, Media, and Consumer Hardware divisions. Prior to Google, Jamé spent several years working on Wall Street as a software and Internet technology analyst and investor.

"I am very excited to join Aviatrix. It's rare to have a combination of game-changing technology in a disruptive market coupled with a strong leadership team," said Jamé. "I am energized by the opportunity to further accelerate the company's growth path as we lay the foundation for the public markets."

The transformation to cloud is becoming essential for every organization; and as a result, demand for Aviatrix cloud networking platform is surging. The company now has more than 450 customers, including some of the biggest brands in retail, financial services, pharma, high-tech, manufacturing, and hospitality, as well as government agencies.

Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers advanced networking, security and operational visibility and control required by enterprises with the simplicity, automation and agility of cloud. More than 450 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and it's proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at aviatrix.com.

