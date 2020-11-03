Scepter Holdings, Inc., Launches Dermacia Pro Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream on Amazon.com

Dermacia Pro Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream now available for purchase at Amazon.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, launches Dermacia Pro Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream for purchase on Amazon.com.

The Dermacia Pro cosmetics line is marketed through the brand website, DermaciaPro.com, as well as Amazon.com. The line was recently extended to offer an Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream product to complement the recently released Dermacia Pro Instant Tightening Serum.

Dermacia Pro Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream is formulated to be allergen free, paraben free, cruelty free, sulfate free, and to support anti-aging and smoothing. Fans of Dermacia products expect higher quality cosmetics, and the new Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream was created as a daily moisturizer to be applied after cleansing the skin and to support healthy skin around the face and neck.

Dermacia Pro Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream is available for purchase directly on Amazon.com and through DermaciaPro.com for domestic customers.

"We are excited to expand Dermacia Pro's line of moisturizing facial cosmetics through the introduction of our Anti-Aging Moisturizing Cream which encourages daily moisturizing of the skin around the face and neck.", stated Adam Nicosia, Vice President of Sales.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

