JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Notice of Half Year Results
London, November 3
JZ Capital Partners
Notice of Half Year Results
3rdNovember 2020
JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, intends to announce its half year results for the six-month period ended 31 August 2020 on Thursday, 5th November 2020.
For Further Information:
Ed Berry / Colette La Pointe +44 (0)7703 330 199 / +44 (0)7976 713 690
FTI Consulting
