The wet tissue and wipe market is poised to grow by USD 6.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005278/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the wet tissue and wipe market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension.
The wet tissue and wipe market analysis include technology segment, distribution channel segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing concerns regarding hygiene as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The wet tissue and wipe market covers the following areas:
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Sizing
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Forecast
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Johnson Johnson
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- S. C. Johnson Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Personal care Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Household Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial, commercial, and institutional Market size and forecast
- 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Spunlace Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Airlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wetlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes
- Introduction of natural tissues and wipes
- Adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- S. C. Johnson Son, Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- Unilever Group
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005278/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/