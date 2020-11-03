The wet tissue and wipe market is poised to grow by USD 6.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The report on the wet tissue and wipe market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension.

The wet tissue and wipe market analysis include technology segment, distribution channel segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing concerns regarding hygiene as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The wet tissue and wipe market covers the following areas:

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Sizing

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Forecast

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Johnson Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

S. C. Johnson Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Personal care Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Household Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial, commercial, and institutional Market size and forecast

2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Spunlace Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Airlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wetlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes

Introduction of natural tissues and wipes

Adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

