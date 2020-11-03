FactMR: Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market to Hit US$ 900 Mn by 2030 End: Fact.MR

Players in the ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market are leveraging faster approval of drugs with orphan status with the development of novel drug formulation solutions.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / The ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatments market is expected to display steady growth in the coming decade, reaching a US$ 900 Mn valuation by 2030 end. Higher risk to covid-19 patients, with prior comorbidities including ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency has resulted in key opportunities for growth for manufacturers during the pandemic. This growth is being further augmented by faster drug approvals by regulatory bodies during the crisis period.

"A significant number of SIDS cases around the globe are estimated to be associated to ornithine transcarbamylase deficiencies. Consequently, market players have been pushing with awareness campaigns for healthcare professionals, and families of infants. That is likely to aid key developments in the market in the near future," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatments Market - Important Takeaways

Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatments based on Ravicti oral solutions, coupled with low protein diets are expected to remain highly sought after, owing to low risk of side effects.

Multidisciplinary approaches of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatments with nitrogen scavenging processes are increasingly popular, especially in terms of long-term management of the disease.

North America was the predominant market for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatments in 2019, a trend which is unlikely to change during the forecast period, supported by higher patient awareness and the presence of leading market participants.

Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatments Market - Driving Factors

Rise in the incidences of urea cycle disorders, especially among male, neonatal patients is a major market driver.

Advancements in awareness programs, and reimbursement policies towards OTC treatments are likely to benefit market developments.

Investments by market players towards improving patient compliance through product development will influence market prospects positively.

Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatments Market - Leading Constraints

Lack of standardization in terms of long-term OTC treatments is a major challenge for market players.

The shortage of data on diagnostics and prognosis of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency will limit the scope of growth for the industry in the short term.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

Covid-19 patients that are also suffering from ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency are at a higher risk of death from urea cycle disorders. As a result, market players are focusing more on boosting capacity for production for oral and IV solutions.

Companies in the sector are likely to invest in dietary supplements and IV offerings, combined with balanced, low-protein diets owing to the lack of options in terms of regulator-approved drugs. Also, investments by manufacturers towards vaccine development is likely to gain importance to sustain cash flow in the short term.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading participants in the global ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market include but are not limited to Acer Therapeutics, Abbott Laboratories, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., Nutricia, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Mead Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, and Nestle.

Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market players are reflecting multi-pronged strategies involving trials for product development and launch in addition to strategic acquisitions and collaborations to aid production and distribution.

For example, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. has announced the completion of its ongoing trial of ARCT - 810 with positive results in terms of safety, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability as key end points. On a similar note, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has started trials on potential gene therapy offerings including DTX301, which is a solution based on adeno-associated virus 8 for treating OTC deficiency. Furthermore, Horizon Therapeutics plc has entered into an agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB for a 5-year distribution plan for Ammonaps and Ravicti for sales outside the United States.

The FACT.MR's market research report provides comprehensive insights on ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market. The market is classified on the basis of product (buphenyl, ravicti, ammonul, dietary supplements, and others), route of administration (oral and intravenous), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

