Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Swedish Stirling AB, company registration number 556760-6602, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Swedish Stirling AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 06, 2020 Shares Short name: STRLNG -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 92,118,961 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009143993 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207097 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556760-6602 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.