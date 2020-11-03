CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director

TOLLAND, Connecticut, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNC Software, Inc., the developers of Mastercam, announced that Raf Lobato has been hired in the new role of European Sales Director to further develop the company's distribution channel and identify areas for growth and improvement.

Raf Lobato comes to CNC Software with a wealth of experience within the CAD/CAM industry, having worked with several different CAD/CAM products. Based in Reading, in the UK, he joins CNC Software as the Regional Sales Director for Europe to drive and increase the success that Mastercam has had within this region.

"I am excited to start a new challenge at CNC Software, working with the sales team and the distributors in Europe to further grow an already strong territory," said Lobato. "I look forward to bringing my background in manufacturing and experience in supporting Mastercam customers and the channel partners to expand our reach within this critical region."

Sandy Moffat, Chief Market Officer, commented, "As we continue to grow our brand and presence, we are thrilled to have Raf join our ever-expanding team. He comes to us with not only a very solid background in CAD/CAM software sales and programs, but with experience that will help benefit CNC Software worldwide."

Founded in 1983, CNC Software, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut, with corporate offices in Switzerland and China. The company develops Mastercam, a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing and Dynamic Motion. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 274,000 installations in industries such as?moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit? www.mastercam.com .??

