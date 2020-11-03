(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights September 30, 2020 174 147 823 Gross total of voting rights: 174 147 823 Net total2 of voting rights: 172 283 648

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value 0.01 each

2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights

