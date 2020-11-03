Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Listing Rule 15.6.8R

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following list represents the Company's investments, as at 31 October 2020, in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts):

Name of company Class of share Hansa Investment Company Limited A - non-voting shares

- END -



Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

