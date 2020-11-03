Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.11.2020
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 17:51
73 Leser
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

London, November 3

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following list represents the Company's investments, as at 31 October 2020, in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts):

Name of companyClass of share
Hansa Investment Company LimitedA - non-voting shares

- END -


Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732

