Agreement to support preclinical investigation of novel viral based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer

Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (ALONC FR0011766229) (Paris:ALONC), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, announced today the signature of a new multi-year service agreement (DDSA1) with ViraTherapeutics, a subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim based in Innsbruck (Austria) and specialized in oncolytic viral immunotherapy2

Under this agreement, Oncodesign will play a key role for Austrian biotech company ViraTherapeutics, handling the preclinical assessment of its immunotherapy programs, which aim to develop next-generation vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV-GP) variants in immuno-oncology.

This two-year partnership deal falls within Oncodesign's development strategy of supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies during the early development stages of their therapeutic innovations under global strategic alliances.

"We are delighted that we will be working together under this agreement with ViraTherapeutics, a leading innovator in the development of oncolytic viral therapies and part of Boehringer Ingelheim. We are thrilled to be playing our part in their various ground-breaking oncology programs", commented Fabrice Viviani, Managing Director and Head of the Oncodesign Services Business Unit.

"We are proud that ViraTherapeutics chose us as a key partner for conducting its oncolytic virus assessments. This partnership once again confirms the relevance and interest of the industry for our DDSA service offering. It is a tremendous encouragement to consolidate our efforts to put in place strategic agreements with innovative biotech companies and leading decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry, in order to bring new therapeutic solutions to market as fast as possible to improve patient treatments and meet the strong therapeutic demand in oncology and infectious diseases", added Philippe Genne, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Oncodesign

About Oncodesign: www.oncodesign.com

Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Servier. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning the Company's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of the Company or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Drug Discovery Strategic Alliance

2 Oncolytic viral therapies use a virus designed to infect and replicate specifically in cancer cells, destroying those cells but leaving healthy cells untouched

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005447/en/

Contacts:

Oncodesign

Philippe Genne

Chairman and CEO

Tél.: +33 (0)3 80 78 82 60

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

oncodesign@newcap.eu