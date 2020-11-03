Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency Next Level Marketing Expands Into Miami

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / As a full-service digital marketing firm, Next Level Marketing offers a range of performance-minded digital marketing services aimed at ensuring its clients earn an impressive ROI on any investment they make.

Having helped countless clients achieve unparalleled success, Next Level Marketing is poised for continued growth, recently announcing an expansion into Miami, FL. As the economy rebounds, NLM knows that now is the time for savvy businesses to invest in digital marketing.

Helping Miami Businesses Thrive in the Aftermath of COVID

South Florida businesses have taken a major hit since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As COVID-19 swept through Miami and surrounding areas, its impact was felt by businesses both large and small.

Projections published by CNBC estimate that over the next few months, over 7 million small businesses around the nation may permanently shut down due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 and "stay at home" orders.

Although the pandemic is first and foremost a very human tragedy, impacting millions of individuals worldwide, it is also poised to have a significant and lasting impact on Florida's economy.

As a leading Florida based Digital Marketing Agency, Next Level Marketing is helping local businesses pick up the pieces from the aftermath of COVID, providing them with the tools and resources to not only get back to 'business as usual,' but to thrive, grow and prosper in 2020 and beyond.

Digital Marketing is More Effective Than Ever Before

As thousands of traditional brick and mortar stores find themselves facing financial hardship, those businesses investing in digital marketing and evolving with new consumer shopping behaviors (i.e., online and eCommerce) are poised to hit record growth.

With more consumers turning to online mediums for buying decisions and purchases, digital marketing is making a bigger impact than ever before on the bottom line of those businesses investing in digital channels.

SEO Services

Search Engine Optimization services from Next Level Marketing ensure that Miami-based clients are 'on the digital map,' showing up for relevant searches made by prospective buyers on Google. According to NLM, 'Over 80% of buying decisions, even for local in-person shopping, start with a Google search. It's critical that a business shows up when and where their customers need them, or they risk losing that customer to a competitor who has invested in SEO."

Always willing to put its good name on the line, NLM offers an incredible guarantee of ranking for 20+ search terms within a 3-month period, or fees are waived until that milestone is achieved.

PPC Services

Pay Per Click (PPC) Services from NLM offer immediate results, incredible scale, and a solid return on investment. Localized targeting combined with expert ad copy and irresistible offers drives a reliable influx of clicks, traffic, leads and sales. Pay Per Click clients are guaranteed at minimum 3:1 return on investment within 1-2 months, or management fees are waived.

Social Media Marketing

Next to Google, social media platforms are the second most frequented digital mediums online, presenting an incredible opportunity to connect and engage with prospective customers at scale. NLM helps local businesses leverage these platforms to their advantage, driving sales while keeping costs low.

The Next Level Marketing Difference

Next Level Marketing is one of the nation's leading marketing firms, having a depth and breadth of experience backed by an impressive resume of results that speak for themselves. Having worked with businesses ranging from local mom and pop operations to multinational Fortune 500 companies, Next Level Marketing is agile, capable, and ready to tackle any challenge.

The full-service digital marketing agency specializes in the following industries: legal, healthcare, franchises, home services, Small/Medium businesses, e-commerce, and Fortune 500 companies.

Those interested in achieving similar results or who are interested in learning more about how NLM can help their business or brand are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

