DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: PRE-ORDERS FOR TWIN MIRROR, FIRST GAME SELF-PUBLISHED BY DONTNOD, ARE NOW LIVE ON PLAYSTATION(R)4 AND XBOX ONE

DONTNOD psychological thriller will be released on December 1st on PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation®4 and Xbox One

November 3, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, announces today that pre-orders for Twin Mirror are now live on Xbox One (via the Microsoft®Store) and PlayStation®4 (via the PlayStation®Store). Players pre-ordering the game on PlayStation®4 will receive as a gift a dynamic theme inspired by the game's main character Sam Higgs' Mind Palace.

Co-produced with Shibuya Productions, this new story driven adventure has been available for pre-order in the Epic Games Store since September 15th, 2020. Pre-ordering the game on this platform, players will also get the digital original game soundtrack.

On December 1st, Twin Mirror's players will slip in Sam Higgs' shoes and start investigating the mysteries surrounding Basswood and its inhabitants. As a former investigative journalist, Sam Higgs has developed multiple analytical skills represented in the game by the Mind Palace, a place where players will discover multiple aspects of his personality. Thanks to unique gameplay mechanics serving the narrative, Sam's Mind Palace is a safe space where the protagonist can be his true self without any pressure or judgment. Players will be able to revisit Sam's past and witness his memories during flashback sequences in order to unveil the truth. Sam's singular mind both logical and analytical can sometimes hurt his acquaintances' feelings, that's when the Double comes into play. This is a character only Sam can see. A representation of himself more emphatic and social. Sam can always rely on this ally to guide him through social interactions and navigate a society that sometimes rejects singularity.

Along the way, players will face drastic choices with major implications regarding how the events will unfold. Who to listen to? Who to trust? Confronted with his own doubts, which voice will Sam decide to follow in his quest for the truth? Some of his decisions will massively impact the story…

Twin Mirror is DONTNOD's first self-published title and co-produced with Shibuya Productions. In this psychological thriller, Sam Higgs is coming back to Basswood, his childhood town, for his best friend's funeral. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist will employ his deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants. Confronted with his past, Sam will be torn between his quest for truth and his desire to reconnect with loved ones. Who can he really trust?

Twin Mirror will be released the 1st of December on PlayStation®4 (PlayStation®Store), Xbox One (Microsoft®Store) and PC. The digital PC version will be exclusively available on the Epic Games Store for one year.

Twin Mirror will be compatible with PlayStation®5, Xbox One Series X and Xbox Series S.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About Shibuya Productions

Founded in 2014, Shibuya Productions is a Monaco based company, with a subsidiary in Japan, specialized in animation and video games with strong content such as Astroboy Reboot, Shenmue III and Cobra Return of Joe Gillian. Shibuya Productions also produces mangas, documentaries and fiction films while playing an international role in the Pop Culture recognition by organizing the unique yearly event MAGIC both in Monaco and Kyoto. http://www.shibuya-productions.com http://www.magic-ip.com

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive content for platforms including all major video game consoles, PC and mobile. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises, including PAC-MAN, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR and DARK SOULS as well as new franchises such as LITTLE NIGHTMARES and THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGYTM. For more information please visit www.bandainamcoent.eu. All the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment products are available on the official store https://store.bandainamcoent.eu

