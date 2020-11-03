Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2020) - dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) President and CEO of dynaCERT, Jim Payne speaks about the company's global solution to reduce pollution.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/dynacert-carbon-emission-reduction-technology-ceo-clip-90sec/

dynaCERT is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov 7th & 8th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF)

dynacert.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67408