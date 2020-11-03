Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
10 Mio. Finanzierung stark überzeichnet - Anleger reißen sich um Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.11.2020 | 20:33
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascend announces price increases for intermediate materials

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:

Material

Price Increase

Terms

Hexamethylene diamine (HMD)

$600/MT

• As contracts allow

• Non-contract business - price determined on an order-by-order basis

Adiponitrile (ADN)

$600/MT

Acrylonitrile (AN)

$200/MT

Adipic acid (AA)

$200/MT

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.