Ascend announces price increases for intermediate materials

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:

Material Price Increase Terms Hexamethylene diamine (HMD) $600/MT • As contracts allow • Non-contract business - price determined on an order-by-order basis Adiponitrile (ADN) $600/MT Acrylonitrile (AN) $200/MT Adipic acid (AA) $200/MT

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

