Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Enters Partnership with Envision Digital and Heliolytics to Offer Newly Integrated Operations and Maintenance Solution for Solar Industry

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Spark Power Corp. (TSX:SPG) ("Spark") is pleased to announce that Spark Power Renewables has entered into a partnership with Envision Digital International Pte. Ltd. ("Envision Digital") and Heliolytics to launch SolarCare, a fully integrated operations and maintenance ("O&M") program.

Before launching SolarCare, Spark worked closely with customers to identify key priorities. The feedback was used to create a program that offers clients a comprehensive solution, along with peace of mind. The program achieves this by providing expert services and proprietary technologies from Spark Power, Envision Digital, and Heliolytics - all in one place. This means that solar asset owners can experience more seamless operations and maintenance (O&M) services, from analysis to monitoring, management, and predictive maintenance. To date, Spark Power has worked with Envision Digital and Heliolytics in supporting over 300 megawatts (MW) of solar assets, which will be moved onto the SolarCare platform in the coming months.

The program offers end-to-end services that are critical in keeping solar assets up and running, including:

Module-level infrared analysis via Heliolytics.

Performance analytics through Envision Digital's Ensight TM Solar, a cloud-based advanced analytics solution built on Envision Digital's EnOS Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) operating system. Ensight Solar automatically cleans, categorizes, and analyzes a photovoltaic system's operational data to proactively detect emerging system underperformance and component health issues, quantify energy losses and revenue reclamation opportunities, and deliver recommendations for corrective action

Solar, a cloud-based advanced analytics solution built on Envision Digital's EnOS Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) operating system. Ensight Solar automatically cleans, categorizes, and analyzes a photovoltaic system's operational data to proactively detect emerging system underperformance and component health issues, quantify energy losses and revenue reclamation opportunities, and deliver recommendations for corrective action Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technical asset management services through Spark Power's Ignition platform.

Technical field service expertise from Spark Power, including preventative maintenance, ongoing support services, automation and controls, and emergency response.

"With our large portfolio, we needed a solution that supports our short- and long-term asset management objectives and needs. Spark Power's ability to combine real-time monitoring alongside industry-leading analytics and field service helps us to achieve our investors' goals." - David Bale, Project Director, Fengate.

"We created SolarCare O&M for solar asset owners after identifying an opportunity to provide an integrated solution that offers these owners more value at a lower [total] cost. Following discussions with Envision Digital and Heliolytics, we structured this partnership to provide a solution that is more comprehensive and cost-efficient than independent support from each of our organizations. The Spark team, Envision Digital and Heliolytics have the right scale and expertise to provide our customers with optimal solutions for their solar O&M needs." - Taylor Williamson, Director, Solar Operations, Spark Power.

"By combining our advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities with expertise from Spark Power and Heliolytics, solar energy providers can now analyze large volumes of data to understand how the performance of their solar assets can be improved, before tapping best-in-class technical services to take pre-emptive action. This fully integrated, end-to-end solution enables streamlined, optimal and cost-effective solar energy production, as well as cost savings and increased revenues. It is very much in line with our belief that 'green' can fuel a new wave of business and economic growth." - Kam Mofid, General Manager and Head of Global Solar Domain, Envision Digital.

"We're excited to be a part of this integrated solution. We have a longstanding relationship with Spark Power and have worked collaboratively on numerous joint customer projects, to better the outcome of the services we provide. It's clear that when you combine data platforms like Heliolytics and Envision Digital with a service company like Spark Power, you can leverage the best parts of all three, which tends to yield higher availability, repair efficiency, and provides better returns for the customer." - Rob Andrews, CEO, Heliolytics.



###

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is a global AIoT technology leader headquartered in Singapore, with more than 500 employees across 12 offices in China, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Envision Digital owns EnOS - the world-class AIoT operating system that currently connects and manages more than 63 million smart devices and 180 gigawatts of energy assets globally. Its monitoring, advanced analytics, forecasting, and optimizing applications provide insights to help clients better manage their assets and portfolio performance. Its offering extends to Smart Renewables (Solar, Wind); Smart Cities; Connected Energy; and Smart Plants - partnering governments and companies in their digital transformation journey.

As a major player in AIoT operating systems, Envision Digital is growing an ecosystem of partners to enable energy and digital transformation globally. Its growing list of more than 250 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel, Microsoft, Nissan, PSA International, PTT, Sonnen, Tableau and Total.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com

About Heliolytics

Heliolytics is the largest global provider of aerial thermal imaging inspections and analysis for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, with 50+ GW serviced across over 3,500 projects globally. Heliolytics leverages innovative imaging, analysis, and reporting services combined with deep sector experience to ensure maximum solar asset performance. As a trusted DC health partner, Heliolytics enables the industry to maximize solar energy production and profitability. Learn more at www.heliolytics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect Spark Power's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Spark Power assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Inquiries

Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications

media@sparkpowercorp.com

905-829-3336 x185

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614187/Spark-Power-Enters-Partnership-with-Envision-Digital-and-Heliolytics-to-Offer-Newly-Integrated-Operations-and-Maintenance-Solution-for-Solar-Industry