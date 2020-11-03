The global food emulsifiers market size is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005411/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Emulsifiers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Food Emulsifiers Market Analysis Report by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Convenience foods, Dairy products, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/food-emulsifiers-market-industry-analysis

Food emulsifiers market is driven by the growing demand from bakery and confectionary industries. In addition, the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers is anticipated to boost the growth of the Food Emulsifiers Market.

Chocolate and sugar confectionery products use emulsifiers as a processed food stabilizer. To stabilize the dough and prevent the dough from collapsing due to vibrations during transportation, mechanical strain, or longer resting time, bakers and confectionery manufacturers use emulsifiers to achieve viscosity.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Food Emulsifiers Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. has business operations under various segments, such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company offers a line of products such as Soy Fluid Lecithin, Ultralec Deoiled Lecithin, and Non-GMO Fluid Lecithin (Yelkin Sun Lecithin, Yelkin Adlec RL Fluid, and Adlec Non-GMO) among others.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through various segments such as chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agricultural solutions. The company offers a line of emulsifiers such as Lamemul K 2000 K, Lamemul K 2001 S, and Lamemul GP 84-6 among others used for various application such as to provide elastic texture as well as crumb softness in yeast-raised baked goods.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. has its business operations under various segments such as agriculture, animal nutrition, beauty, bioindustrial, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial, and meat and poultry. The company offers StarDesign Power, a nature-derived emulsifier.

Corbion NV

Corbion NV operates its business through two segments: ingredient solutions and innovation platforms. The company offers a line of products such as Alphadim, BFP, Trancendim, and GMS among others.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. has its business operations under various segments such as electronics and imaging, nutrition and biosciences, transportation and industrial, safety and construction, and non-core. The company offers Danisco range of emulsifiers such as PANODAN DATEM, GRINDSTED SSL/CSL, DIMODAN Distilled Monoglycerides, and GRINDSTED range for cake among others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Food Emulsifiers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Bakery and confectionery

Convenience foods

Dairy products

Others

Food Emulsifiers Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/