The global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market size is poised to grow by USD 580.12 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005455/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of electronic warfare has compelled countries across the world to focus on strengthening their electronic attack capabilities. This has led to the development of systems that are capable of attacking through noise jamming, decoys, deceptive jamming, and high-speed anti-radiation. Hence, there is a growing need for the development of counter UAV capabilities that can defend against hostile UAV attacks through electronic warfare. Developed countries such as the US have already deployed UAVs for reconnaissance and armed missions for the military. Similarly, other military bodies across the globe are acquiring UAVs or developing them indigenously to strengthen their armed forces. Thus, the rising focus toward electronic warfare is expected to foster the growth of the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market growth came from the detection systems segment in 2019. This is due to the increasing number of companies that offer security technology services.

North America was the largest market for counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid deployment of counter UAV defense systems in the region.

The global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market is concentrated. Aaronia AG, Airbus SE, CACI International Inc., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SRC Inc., and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/counter-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-defense-system-market-industry-analysis

Public support for the development of countermeasures against UAVs will be a key market trend

Countries across the world are rapidly changing or relaxing their regulations related to the use of UAVs. For instance, the US Congress has proposed the Federal Aviation Administration to relax the regulations on the use of UAVs and increase their deployment in the domestic airspace. This has raised concerns over privacy intrusions and security threats posed by UAVs considering the UAV attack of two oil installation sites in Saudi Arabia which happened in September 2019. Hence, to prevent such attacks, the demand for counter UAV defense systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Defense System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense system market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Detection systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Detection and disruption systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aaronia AG

Airbus SE

CACI International Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005455/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/