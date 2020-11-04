The global smart room heater market size is poised to grow by USD 788.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The smart room heater market is driven by the innovations in features and user interfaces. Smart room heaters available in the market now come with features such as easy-to-use digital control panels on touchscreen interfaces and built-in energy-saving function. A growing number of these products also now offer Wi-Fi and 3G/4G connectivity and can be controlled remotely through mobile apps. Using these mobile apps, customers can program daily schedules for the heater's functioning, and the heater will maintain the temperatures that the users desire throughout the day. These smart heaters can also detect the presence or absence of people in the room and switch on or off. This reduces energy consumption as well as associated costs.

Report Highlights:

The major smart room heater market growth came from the without connectivity segment in 2019, it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the increasing adoption of smart room heaters by residential consumers owing to the changing lifestyles and growing preference for comfort.

Europe was the largest smart home heater market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to new product innovations such as the launch of smart connected space and room heaters.

The global smart room heater market is fragmented. American Comfort Direct LLC, Crane USA, DeLonghi Spa, Dr. Infrared Heater, Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lasko Products LLC, Sunbeam Products Inc., SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL, and Supply Chain Sources LLC. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this smart room heater market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the smart room heater market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-room-heater-market-industry-analysis

Growing Smart Home and Smart Appliance Adoption will be a Key Market Trend

The constant need for a convenient and comfortable lifestyle among homeowners has led to the rapid development of home automation systems and products. Convenience and comfort are an integral part of a smart home. With home automation systems, smart home users can keep a check on the security systems, lighting, heating, and entertainment systems of the house. In addition, home automation systems enable monitoring and control of all appliances with the help of a controller accessed through the internet. Many players also offer home automation systems with remote access through smartphones and other mobile computing devices. Thus, smart home and smart appliances are increasingly being adopted, which will drive the growth of the market.

Smart Room Heater Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart room heater market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart room heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart room heater market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart room heater market vendors

