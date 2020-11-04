The emulsion polymers market is expected to grow by USD 15.64 bn during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Emulsion Polymers Market: Increased demand for acrylic emulsion polymers will drive growth

The increasing living standards of the people and the rising GDP, coupled with the rapid growth of the automotive industry are increasing the demand for paints and coatings. Even the manufacturing process also plays a huge part in their increasing demand. As acrylic emulsion polymers consume less energy and require very low maintenance and handling cost. These factors will drive the growth of the emulsion polymers market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rapid growth in the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Emulsion Polymers Market: Rapid growth in the automotive industry

The rapid growth of the automotive industry has also led to an increase in the demand for emulsion polymers, as these polymers are used for paints and coatings. Emulsion polymer products are extensively used in the production of paints to improve heat sensitivity, self-repairing ability and quality. Therefore the upward growth trajectory of the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the emulsion polymer industry, during the forecast period.

"Emulsion polymers are emerging to be a substance of high-importance as they are preferred due to their low VOC emissions and other flammable constituents. The growing demand from the paint and polymer coating applications is expected to boost the growth of the emulsion polymers market during the forecast period.," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Emulsion Polymers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the emulsion polymers market by Application (Paints and coatings, Paper and paperboard coatings, Adhesives, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The paints and coatings segment led the global emulsion polymers market in 2019. The growth of the construction and automotive industries, majorly in APAC, is one of the most important factors for the growth of the paints and coatings application segment. The biodegradable and eco-friendly nature of emulsion polymers is yet another factor driving the growth market. The increasing demand for low VOC emission products in paints is expected to increase the demand for emulsion polymers in the paints and coatings applications even further during the forecast period.

The APAC region led the emulsion polymers market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the implementation of stringent government norms to reduce the use of products with high petrochemical or VOC content.

