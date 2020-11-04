The global semiconductor silicon wafer market size is poised to grow by USD 12.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The demand for high-performance devices, with reliable and highly-portable computing platforms and connectivity over wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and Bluetooth, has increased. This has increased the need for wireless computing devices such as tablets, smartphones, wearables, and sensors that require a high level of integration. Consequently, this is driving the need for the development of a number of new designs to support multiple applications on a single platform. Moreover, the demand for small-sized gadgets has also increased the need for more functionalities from a single device. Advances in wireless computing devices such as smartphones and tablets that increase the need for design improvements from semiconductor designers are consequent in increased demand for semiconductor silicon wafers. The growing adoption of wireless computing devices will be one of the significant factors that will propel the semiconductor silicon wafer market growth during 2020-2024.

Report Highlights:

The major semiconductor silicon wafer market growth came from the consumer electronics segment. The increasing use of smartphones, tablets, phablets, refrigerators, ACs, TVs, home theaters, washing machines, and wearable technologies, such as smartwatches and fitness gadgets, is increasing the demand for better-powered and smaller-sized ICs. Therefore, the semiconductor silicon wafer market share growth by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest semiconductor silicon wafer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of high quantity of raw materials, the low establishment and labor costs, and the growing end-user industries such as telecommunications and consumer electronics will significantly drive semiconductor silicon wafer market growth in this region over the forecast period. Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Japan are the key markets for semiconductor silicon wafers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The global semiconductor silicon wafer market is concentrated. Globalwafers Co Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., Soitec SA, and SUMCO Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this semiconductor silicon wafer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the semiconductor silicon wafer market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Adoption of Automation in Automobiles will be a Key Market Trend

The rising adoption of automation in automobiles is one of the critical global semiconductor silicon wafer market trends that will gain traction in the coming years. The rise in electrification and automation of automobiles increases the need for semiconductor wafers. Automotive manufacturers use various types of semiconductor ICs in applications such as airbag control, anti-lock braking system, GPS, power doors and windows, car navigation and display, and automated driving. With the growth of the global automotive industry, the demand for automotive products will also increase in the coming years. This will create the demand for semiconductor devices, which will fuel the need for silicon wafers. Moreover, the growing popularity of hybrid and electric cars will also propel the semiconductor silicon wafer market growth.

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor silicon wafer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor silicon wafer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor silicon wafer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor silicon wafer market vendors

