A1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Announces the Opening of its New Location in Las Vegas, Nevada

People Can Transport their Vehicle to or From Las Vegas with the Help of A-1 Auto Transport

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Joe Webster, Marketing Director for A-1 Auto Transport, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the company's new location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about the services that are offered at A-1 Auto Transport's Las Vegas location, please check out https://www.a1autotransport.com/las-vegas-nv/.

As Webster noted, the founders of A-1 Auto Transport know that Las Vegas is more than a highly-entertaining city where people go to gamble, attend theater shows and enjoy fun vacations. It is also the most highly-populated city in all of Nevada, with more than a million people calling Las Vegas home, and plenty of others moving to the city every day.

To help accommodate people who are about to move to Las Vegas, the founders were inspired to open a location in the city. To make the process as easy as possible, the A-1 Auto Transport website features approximate vehicle shipping times and costs from a number of U.S. cities to Vegas. For example, if a family is moving from Portland, Oregon to Las Vegas, they can ship their vehicle for an estimated $727 and have it at their new home in 3 to 5 days.

For people who are moving from Las Vegas to another part of the country, the friendly and experienced team will also be happy to help. For example, for those who are moving to the Windy City, they can expect to pay just over $1,000 to transport their vehicle to Chicago, all in a week or less.

No matter if people are moving to or from The Entertainment Capital of the World, they can rest assured that A-1 Auto Transport will provide them with award-winning and reliable service that is licensed and bonded and with an insured carrier.

"A-1 Auto Transport offers auto transportation within numerous price ranges," Webster noted, adding that this cost can be lowered or raised based on the number of options clients choose.

About A-1 Auto Transport:

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

A-1 Auto Transport

1810 E Sahara Ave Suite 396

Las Vegas, NV 89104

CONTACT:

Joe Webster

info@a1autotransport.com

(725) 228-7060



SOURCE: A1 Auto Transport, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/614397/A-1-Auto-Transport-Announces-the-Opening-of-its-New-Location-in-Las-Vegas-Nevada