The global carboxymethyl cellulose market size is expected to grow by USD 452.07 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

The rising awareness about healthy food items is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as low resistance to water and insect.

The rising awareness about the consumption of healthy and processed food items will be one of the primary factors driving the market growth. CMC cellulose helps in extending the solubility of proteins to a certain pH level. Manufacturers are extensively using CMC over egg protein and skimmed milk to prepare cakes by mixing it with whey protein concentrates. This, in turn, minimizes the concentration of fat in various food products, especially in bakery products such as pastries and biscuits. Additionally, manufacturers use CMC to avoid the addition of fat in various healthy nutrition bars and processed food. This is increasing the adoption of CMC and sodium carboxymethyl cellulose as a low-fat ingredient.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Application Landscape

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is used in food and beverages as a food additive for various food products. It is used as a stabilizing, suspending, and thickening agent for the production of food and beverages. It controls the rheological property, structure, flavor and appearance of products, and its pseudoplastic properties. The rising demand for F&B will boost the demand for CMC during the forecast period. The carboxymethyl cellulose market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest carboxymethyl cellulose market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for food and beverages will significantly drive carboxymethyl cellulose market growth in this region over the forecast period. Over 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for carboxymethyl cellulose in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America.

Companies Covered

Akzo Nobel NV

Allwyn Chem Industries

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Barzaghi Srl

Daicel Corp.

DKS Co. Ltd.

J.M. HUBER Corp.

K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

