Clients find Boyden's unique blend of executive search, interim management and leadership consulting apposite for our times, spurring growth at the firm

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, announces the expansion of its team in the United Kingdom Ireland with new hires Phoebe Williams and Jonathan Taiwo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005807/en/

Phoebe Williams and Jonathan Taiwo join Boyden UK Ireland (Graphic: Business Wire)

As companies grapple with challenges and emerging opportunities in 2020, Boyden UK Ireland has seen growth across all key services: executive search, interim management led by Lisa Farmer and leadership consulting led by Andy Wolfe.

Commenting on the new arrivals, Nick Robeson, Managing Partner, Boyden UK Ireland, said, "We are so delighted to welcome two highly talented individuals to Boyden's team in the UK and Ireland. This pandemic has shown that strong, agile and vibrant teams can continue to grow, and more importantly are integral to shaping each client's pathway through either the uncertainty or opportunity this environment creates. Jonathan and Phoebe will immediately contribute to our organisation's dynamic approach to executive search."

Phoebe Williams, Principal, commented, "Clients are reconsidering their functional leadership and looking more holistically at how the business is structured. The synergy between Boyden's executive search and leadership consulting will enable me to work very effectively with clients, as they focus on talent pipelines and succession planning to recalibrate their teams."

Jonathan Taiwo, Senior Associate, added, "I am delighted to join such a progressive firm, offering a variety of opportunity, involving diversity and inclusion, thought leadership and cross-border collaboration. I was attracted to Boyden's authentic leadership and enterprising culture where anyone can succeed. And I look forward to contributing to Boyden's DisruptTheNorm campaign to introduce clients to exceptional leaders in untapped talent pools."

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005807/en/

Contacts:

Chris Swee

Global Head of Marketing

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com

Nick Robeson

Managing Partner, Boyden UK Ireland

T: +44 7710 102030

E: nick.robeson@boyden.com