The medical textiles market is expected to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of over 5%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Download Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005548/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Textiles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Medical Textiles Market: Demand for Non-woven Medical Textiles to drive growth

The growing demand for non-woven medical textiles for its use as absorbent pads, incontinence products, and apparel for patients and staff is driving the swift revenue growth in the global medical textile market. Non-woven materials are also finding considerable utilization in baby diapers, burn dressings, bed linen and blankets, disposable underwear, gowns, drug delivery devices, filter media, face masks, pillows, nasal strips, sponges, shoe covers, tissue scaffolds, sutures, towels, and wraps. Non-woven medical textiles are mainly produced using natural fibers such as wood pulp and cotton that offers biodegradable capabilities, absorbent benefits, and aesthetic characteristics. Synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, polyester, and low-cost bicomponent fibers are also used in preparing non-woven medical textiles which are generally used for availing benefits such as solvent resistance, product strength, and static dissipation during medical applications. Significant advantages of non-woven products in medical applications and a variety of product offerings have surged their adoption across the globe.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the demand for nanofibers in the medical industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Medical Textiles Market: Demand for Nanofibers in the Medical Industry

Nanofibers are finding wide applications across the medical industry as an essential class of one-dimensional nanomaterials. Nanofibers are manufactured using biodegradable or biocompatible materials that have unique properties and functionalities for use in biomedical and healthcare sectors. High surface area and porosity in Nanofibers enhance the adhesion of cells, proteins, and drug molecules. Nanofibers are finding increasing use in the medical industry in applications such as tissue engineering, drug delivery, and wound healing. The growing use of nanofibers has resulted in their mass production. For instance, Asahi Kasei, a medical textile company based in Japan, has already made plans to mass-produce cellulose nanofiber (CNF) by the end of 2020. These factors will positively impact the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medical Textiles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the medical textiles market by Application (Surgical, Healthcare and hygiene products, and Extracorporeal), Product (Woven medical textiles, Non-woven medical textiles, and Knitted textiles), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

APAC was the largest medical textile market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing rates of industrialization and urbanization will significantly influence medical textiles market growth in this region. China and India are the key markets for medical textile products in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005548/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/