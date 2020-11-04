The wireless infrastructure test equipment market is expected to grow by USD 668.15 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The demand from aerospace and defense sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as need for low-cost products and multiple technology solutions will hamper market growth.

Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market: Product Landscape

Several mobile network operators are focusing on providing faster network capabilities. The increasing popularity of IPTV, growing focus on the implementation of 5G technology globally, and the rising popularity of mobile payments are some of the other factors that drive the demand for network analyzers. These factors, as well as the high penetration of smartphones, have increased the need for effective and reliable network analysis. This is expected to drive the network analyzer segment during the forecast period. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the spectrum analyzers and signal generators segments.

Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the telecommunication, cloud, IoT, and aerospace and defense sectors will significantly drive wireless infrastructure test equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for wireless infrastructure test equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Advantest Corp.

Anritsu Corp.

Infinite Electronics Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

