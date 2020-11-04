Qi Card Users Can Personalize their Cards in Three Easy Steps

Ekhtiyari Card Lets Iraqi Citizens Express Their Individuality

BAGHDAD, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iraqi citizens can personalize their debit cards with Ekhtiyari Card, a prepaid Mastercard offering all of the flexibility, purchasing power, and safety of the Qi Card. Users can customize their Ekhtiyari Cards with imagery of their choosing in three simple steps.

To begin the personalization process, users visit https://aam.qi.iq/ where they can choose from a robust image gallery or upload their own image. Users then provide their email address and other required delivery information. Users select the product they desire (Ekhtiyari), and then link their bank account information and activate with a temporary passcode sent to their mobile device.

The secure process takes only minutes, and users can refill the cards at one of the more than 17,000 point-of-sale kiosks throughout the country or at their nearest bank branch.

Qi Card is constantly innovating to bring consumers the financial services they need with the flexibility they desire. Ekhtiyari Card is one of the many offerings designed for the modern consumer. With multiple products and services, Qi Card is bringing transformative change to Iraq's traditionally cash-based society.

To learn more about Ekhtiyari Card personalization, visit https://aam.qi.iq/. For more information about Qi Card's multiple services and innovations, visit www.qi.iq.

About Qi Card

Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 8M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over 18 months, ISC was able to disburse 3T IQD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 1.8M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq.