The global mice market size is poised to grow by USD 38.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005749/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing contribution towards GDP and employment will be one of the primary factors for the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market growth. MICE events and trips drive the GDP and economy as they boost the accommodation, hospitality, and transportation services. Frontline companies determine the consumption needs and place orders to the suppliers to ensure the utmost comfort of the consumers. This increasing dependence on MICE will drive the growth of the MICE Market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major mice market growth came from the meetings segment, the growing M&As, and business deals are one of the key aspects of this growth.

APAC was the largest mice market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as this region is at its nascent stage, which gives immense opportunity to companies to explore the region.

The global mice market is fragmented. ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this mice market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global mice market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing acceptance of online travel agencies will be a Key Market Trend

Various traveling portals and agents are offering new innovative and attractive schemes to promote their online portals and attract customers. This is increasing the number of Individuals who are steadily using online portals for travel bookings and these online bookings are efficiently organized to reduce chaos. The growing acceptance of online travel agencies is one of the key MICE industry trends that are positively impacting the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

MICE Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist mice market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mice market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mice market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Meeting Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Incentive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibition Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Convention Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Hospitality Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Entertainment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATPI Ltd.

BCD Group

Capita Travel and Events

CWT Global BV

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.

IBTM Events

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Questex

The Freeman Co.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005749/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/