The global mice market size is poised to grow by USD 38.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005749/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing contribution towards GDP and employment will be one of the primary factors for the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market growth. MICE events and trips drive the GDP and economy as they boost the accommodation, hospitality, and transportation services. Frontline companies determine the consumption needs and place orders to the suppliers to ensure the utmost comfort of the consumers. This increasing dependence on MICE will drive the growth of the MICE Market during the forecast period.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major mice market growth came from the meetings segment, the growing M&As, and business deals are one of the key aspects of this growth.
- APAC was the largest mice market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as this region is at its nascent stage, which gives immense opportunity to companies to explore the region.
- The global mice market is fragmented. ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, Capita Travel and Events, CWT Global BV, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., IBTM Events, Maritz Holdings Inc., Questex, The Freeman Co., and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this mice market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global mice market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Growing acceptance of online travel agencies will be a Key Market Trend
Various traveling portals and agents are offering new innovative and attractive schemes to promote their online portals and attract customers. This is increasing the number of Individuals who are steadily using online portals for travel bookings and these online bookings are efficiently organized to reduce chaos. The growing acceptance of online travel agencies is one of the key MICE industry trends that are positively impacting the market.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
MICE Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mice market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mice market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mice market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mice market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Meeting Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Incentive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibition Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Convention Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Hospitality Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Entertainment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ATPI Ltd.
- BCD Group
- Capita Travel and Events
- CWT Global BV
- Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.
- IBTM Events
- Maritz Holdings Inc.
- Questex
- The Freeman Co.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005749/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/