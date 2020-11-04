CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument CBZ AU000000CAA9 CAPRAL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2020

The instrument CBZ AU000000CAA9 CAPRAL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2020

