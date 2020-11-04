CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument S9U AU000000TAS5 TASMAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2020

The instrument S9U AU000000TAS5 TASMAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2020

