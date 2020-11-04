Stockholm, November 4, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Svenska Nyttobostäder AB's shares (short name NYTTO) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector. Svenska Nyttobostäder is the 54th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Svenska Nyttobostäder is a real estate company owning and administrating housing properties. The tenants are private individuals and companies seeking space optimized locations in the Stockholm suburbs. All buildings are newly produced and Svenska Nyttobostäder is putting emphasis on creating digital solutions in the properties, to make life easier for their tenants. Svenska Nyttobostäders vision is to become the most flexible and responsive administrator in leasing of housing and other spaces to companies, administrative authorities and private individuals. "This summer 27 investors came together to grow Svenska Nyttobostäder into a substantial real estate company and we are very excited to now have reached the next important milestone with the listing of our shares," said Tommy Johansson, CEO of Svenska Nyttobostäder. "We welcome all new shareholders to take part in our journey as we grow to become one of Stockholm's largest real estate companies within housing." "We are pleased to welcome Svenska Nyttobostäder to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our real estate sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate the company on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting them on their growth journey." Svenska Nyttobostäder has appointed Erik Penser Bank AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com