Announcement of a Combined Shareholders' Meeting on December 9, 2020

RUBIS RUBIS: Announcement of a Combined Shareholders' Meeting on December 9, 2020 04-Nov-2020 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, November 4, 2020, 8.30 am Rubis announces the convening by the Board of Management of a Combined Shareholders' Meeting on December 9, 2020 for the purpose of (i) authorizing the Board of Management to carry out a share buyback program for the Company's own shares with a view to reducing the capital by canceling the shares that have been bought back (in the amount of &euro250 million) and under a liquidity contract (in the amount of &euro30 million), and (ii) amending, on the proposal of the General Partners, the calculation method of the General Partners' dividend set out in Article 56 of the by-laws by introducing a high watermark, or reference price, in order to better align the General Partners' dividend with the interests of the shareholders in a context of declining stock prices. The Notice of Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions is published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Balo). All the information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting can be found on the Company's website at http://www.rubis.fr/en [1] under the heading "Shareholders - Shareholders' Meeting - Combined Shareholders' Meeting of December 9, 2020". 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tél: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0) 1 45 01 72 49 Email: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr SCA with capital of 129,450,978.75 euros Paris Trade and Companies Register 784 393 530 Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Announcement of a Combined Shareholders' Meeting on December 9, 2020 [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1145234 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1145234 04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=152bba2794f67b91e4dbf20fb1916eb4&application_id=1145234&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80d20bb152f05558193c2dcd514826a0&application_id=1145234&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

