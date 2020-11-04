The solar project, located in Altai, is being developed with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).Mongolia's Ministry of Energy is seeking EPC contractors to construct a 10 MW solar power plant in Altai, the capital of the Govi-Altai province in the western part of the country. Bids will have to be submitted by December 11. The project secured the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project which aims to deploy 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the country's western and Altai-Uliastai regions. Included ...

