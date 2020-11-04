HUDDERSFIELD, November 3 (WNM/University of Huddersfield) - A collaboration between genome researchers at the University of Huddersfield and Portugal's University of Minho has led to one of the largest analyses of its kind focusing on thousands of virus genomes sampled from all around the world. The University of Huddersfield's Archaeogenetics Research Group has mapped out the dispersal of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, putting Europe centre-stage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...