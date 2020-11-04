The Spanish government has introduced new rules to procure renewables via auctions. It will hold its third auction by the end of this year.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish cabinet has approved a royal decree that regulates the long-expected auction scheme for renewable energy. The new regulatory framework will allow the hybridization of technologies, the expansion and modification of existing facilities, and the use of storage. Successful bidders will be awarded a price per kWh over periods of 20 years. "The decree responds to the need to offer a stable framework that attracts investment and ...

