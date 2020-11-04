The "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2020-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland 2020-2022" provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. The analysis covers three main pillars of the market including mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. The report also includes a mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2020-2022.
In line with trends observed in previous years, assets under management in Poland remained very volatile in 2019 and in the 1st half of 2020. Total assets went down to PLN 588 billion in H1 2020 and this drop could be attributed to a very weak performance of equity markets impacted by accelerating Covid-19. The extraordinary situation has negatively affected all segments of the AM sector, although this was not equally visible across particular segments, in particular in the case of the 3rd pillar, where strong new inflows more than offset falling valuations.
Outlook
Overall assets under management in Poland are expected to fall in 2020 but then rebound through 2022. Particularly promising will be the 3rd pillar pension segment where significant new flows will drive AuM regardless of their initial performance. The new legal framework, in force since mid-2019, has mandated employers to enroll their employees and to match employee contributions. A further boost to 3rd pillar assets will be supplied by the final dismantling of 2nd pillar pension funds, expected around 2021-2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Asset Management Market
- Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2020 H1
- Assets under management evolution, 2016-2020 H1
- Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 2020 H1
3. Investment Funds
- CEE 8 Investment fund industry size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2020 H1
- CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 2020 H1
- Evolution of assets, number of funds managers 2015-2020 H1
- Fund assets by type of fund (open-end, closed), 2015-2020 H1
- Fund assets by type of fund (public/non-public assets), 2015-2020 H1
- Fund assets by underlying asset mix, 2017-2020 H1
- Top 10 players in investment fund market, 2020 H1
- Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2018-2020 H1
- Products: Absolute return funds, 2014-2020 H1
- Innovation in distribution- online platforms, 2020
- Investment fund assets flows, 2017Q1-2020 Q2
- Fund assets structure by declared investment profile, 2020 H1
- Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 2014-2020 Q1
- Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 2020 H1
- Assets of foreign funds, 2015-2019
- Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, 2020 Q3
- Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2019
- Profitability tree for fund managers, 2016-2019
- Regulations: The new fixed fund management fee cap
- Top players' profiles Ipopema TFI
- Top players' profiles PKO TFI
- Top players' profiles PZU TFI
- Top players' profiles Pekao TFI
- Top players' profiles NN IP TFI
- M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland, 2010-2016
- M&A transactions, 2017-2019
4. Pension Funds
- Composition of the pension sector in Poland
- Pillar II: Assets, members, average account value, 2015-2020 H1
- Pillar II: Pension top asset managers, 2020 H1
- Pillar II: Pension managers profitability tree, 2016-2019
- Pillar III (Voluntary) Assets, members, 2017-2020 H1
- Pillar III New regulations PPK (3rd pillar) vehicles
5. Insurance Assets
- Technical reserves by type evolution, 2015-2020 H1
- Technical reserves by segment and by company, 2019
- Profitability of life insurers, 2015-2019
- Profitability of non-life insurers, 2015-2019
6. Forecasts
- Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2020-2022
7. Notes on methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Altus TFI
- Aviva TFI
- Ipopema TFI
- Izba Zarzadzajacych Funduszami i Aktywami IZFA
- Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego KNF
- Narodowy Bank Polski NBP
- Nationale Nederlanden
- NN IP TFI
- Pekao TFI
- PKO TFI
- Santander TFI
- Skarbiec TFI
- TFI PZU
