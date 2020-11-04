The selected independent power producer will be awarded a 20-year PPA. The tendered solar plant will have a minimum capacity of 850 kW.The Eswatini Civil Aviation Authority (ESWACAA) has kicked-off a tender for the construction of an 850 kW solar plant at the KM III International Airport. The facility will be developed under the build, own, operate and transfer (BOT) project model. Interested independent power producers will have time until December 22 to submit their expressions of interest. The selected IPP will be awarded a 20-year PPA. "At least 15% of the total value of labor during construction ...

