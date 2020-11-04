Zentiva Awarded EMEA Acquisition of the Year During GGB Award Ceremony

PRAGUE, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva has received the 2020 Global Generics & Biosimilars Bulletin Award in the category of EMEA Acquisition of the year. In Q2 2020, during the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis, Zentiva completed the acquisition of Alvogen CEE that brought together two of the leading branded generic and OTC businesses in the CEE region. This acquisition is already showing indicators of success and is supporting the journey of Zentiva and its strong ambition to grow while enlarging the commercial footprint of the company.

"Zentiva is honored to receive this prestigious award and recognition. The combination of Alvogen and Zentiva in CEE creates a new branded generic, original brand and OTC powerhouse in the region. The new combined team is talented, fast moving and ambitious to drive growth from in-house product developments and from strategic partnerships with leading companies that wish to engage Zentiva as a trusted and high performing commercialization partner," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer, Zentiva.

About Zentiva



Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,500 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.



At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. Learn more at www.zentiva.com.



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Mounira Lemoui

Head of Communications

ZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.

U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Mecholupy, 102 00 Prague 10

Cell: (+420) 727 873 159

E-mail: mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com