Leading Independent UK Law Firm Burges Salmon Modernizes Its Work Product Management with Move to iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2020, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Burges Salmon- a highly regarded, independent law firm with more than 445 lawyers across three UK offices - has successfully migrated its on-premises implementation of iManage Workto iManage Cloud, modernizing the firm with access to the industry's leading Work Product Management capabilities delivered as a scalable, reliable, high performance cloud service.



Burges Salmon was driven to move to iManage Cloud by several key factors, including the firm's investment in a future that utilizes technology to improve service delivery to its clients. As the firm approached another hardware refresh cycle, it also sought to reduce the costs of building out and maintaining its own IT infrastructure. At the same time, the firm wanted to modernize to gain greater resilience, performance, and cost predictability, and to empower the firm's professionals to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely.

"Part of our proposition to lawyers is that they will be working with modern technology that helps them to meet the changing needs of our clients - and providing a state-of-the-art document and email management platform like iManage Cloud is central to that," said Eddie Twemlow, Head of IT and Operations, Burges Salmon. "Our business is built around documents and- iManage Cloud helps us to facilitate client collaboration."

A Well-Timed MoveTowards Enhanced Mobility

iManage Cloud also provides greater mobility and anytime, anywhere access to critical files. This capability has helped the firm nimbly adjust to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the remote working it has necessitated. The move to iManage Cloud was completely transparent to the firm's lawyers - never interrupting uptime or access to files and matters.

In managing its migration to the cloud, Burges Salmon worked with local iManage partner Morae, which acquired long-time iManage partner Phoenix Business Solutions in 2019. Morae provided program management, technical design support, and strategic planning. The final cutover to the new platform took place over a single weekend in February 2020.

"From the point of view of our people and clients, the switchover to iManage Cloud landed gently," said Twemlow. "We have a strong internal team and our partnership with Morae and iManage worked well."

With a focus on leveraging the iManage platform as a strategic differentiator to drive improved business outcomes and efficiency, Burges Salmon is also utilizing iManage Records Managerto strengthen its existing records retention policies and compliance with GDPR and other regulations. Through licensing iManage Sharefor secure collaboration and iManage Threat Managerfor advanced threat detection, Burges Salmon has also taken advantage of its move to the cloud to add important new capabilities without needing additional staff to manage or update services.

"iManage Cloud creates a platform for advantage," said General Manager, EMEA, iManage, Geoff Hornsby. "We are pleased to be a foundational part of Burges Salmon's digital transformation strategy. The firm's commitment to modernization ensures it is well poised with the agility, advanced capabilities, and leading security to continue to attract top talent and deliver best-in-class expertise, excellent service, and exceptional value to its clients."

