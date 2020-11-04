Researchers have modeled how the combination of a virtual oscillator control mechanism and a cascaded sliding mode control can help regulate voltage and frequency in a distributed-solar microgrid.Keeping the grid stable is often synonymous with keeping frequency within a narrow band. Deviations manifest as changes in the voltage and microgrids entirely powered by distributed solar generators are more sensitive to the issue than utility grids fed by a multitude of power sources. Researchers Han Min Htut and Wijarn Wangdee, of King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok, in Thailand, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...