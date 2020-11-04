Please be informed that Alefarm Brewing A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 November 2020. Name: Alefarm Brewing ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061407699 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALEFRM ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 13,400,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 37037974 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205284 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector -------------------------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples 4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=797374