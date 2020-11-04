DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Relaunch Progress Update

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Relaunch Progress Update 04-Nov-2020 / 11:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium - Relaunch Progress Update London, UK, 4 November 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN), is pleased to provide a progress update on the Company's forthcoming relaunch as a Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. The Company announced on 13 July 2020, the commencement of a Strategic Business Review (the "Review") of the Company's operations and equity investments to align the Company in readiness for its participation within the IOV Asia Joint Venture (JV) announced on 7 July 2020, and to ensure that the Company is optimally positioned and resourced to capitalise on new opportunities both from within the scope of its JV with IOV and also from Coinsilium's operational base in Gibraltar. The Company is pleased to report that the Review process is now approaching its completion and once complete, details of Coinsilium's new strategy, operating model and strategic partnerships will be announced to the market, together with the renewed corporate branding and website relaunch. This is expected to occur during the current quarter. Investors may wish to review the Company's August 2020 presentation in order to re-familiarise themselves with the relaunch roadmap and timeline. https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=CoinDeFi%2B-The%2 BNew%2BCrypto%2BFinance%2BOpportunity%2BAugust%2B2020%2Bv2.pdf [1] The Company also announced on 19 October 2020 that Coinsilium's shares commenced cross-trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. By joining OTCQB ahead of its relaunch, Coinsilium now has an effective platform from which to reach a significantly larger US investor audience. Appointment of US Advisor The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Wachsman as strategy and communications advisors to the Company in respect of its forthcoming relaunch and ongoing market strategy. Wachsman is a global communications-based strategy consultancy focused on advising the next generation of leaders on the frontline of the new economy. Further information on Wachsman can be found here: [2]https://wachsman.com/ [2] David Wachsman CEO of Wachsman commented: "The global digital asset industry is primed for tremendous growth, and we believe Coinsilium is well-positioned to capitalize on its impending adoption through the introduction of new and exciting innovations. Coinsilium is led by a unique, experienced management team who have already played a key role in the development of the digital asset market. We're proud to help Coinsilium manifest their vision for blockchain technology and decentralized finance." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. In July 2020 Coinsilium executed an agreement with global blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. 