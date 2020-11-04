Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Grande West bereitet sich auf Auftragsflut vor! Auf den Spuren von BYD und Co.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A13SX2 ISIN: DE000A13SX22 Ticker-Symbol: HLE 
Xetra
04.11.20
14:18 Uhr
39,700 Euro
-0,280
-0,70 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,74039,80014:33
39,76039,80014:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELLA
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA39,700-0,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.