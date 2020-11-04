The new metal stamping market research from Technavio indicates Neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005256/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metal Stamping Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the metal stamping market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the benefits of precision metal stamping," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

Metal stamping enables the quick and cost-efficient production of precision metal parts, required in many end-user industries. It is an automated process that reduces labor costs, especially as production volumes increase. Moreover, it offers a high degree of design flexibility to define and implement small features with tight tolerance and unique configurations. As a result of these benefits, the demand for metal stamping is increasing rapidly among end-user sectors.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the metal stamping market size to grow by USD 28.41 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Metal Stamping Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The metal stamping market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 1.49%.

Factors such as the increasing demand for passenger cars, growing preference for electric vehicles/hybrids over internal combustion engines (ICE), and rising adoption of hot stamping technology are expected to drive the demand for metal stamping parts in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

In addition, factors such as increased spending on new production facilities in emerging markets and rising investments in major car-producing countries like China, Japan, and India are expected to fuel the demand for motor stamped parts in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as the expanding consumer base will significantly drive metal stamping market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for metal stamping in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The metal stamping market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The metal stamping market is segmented by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including American Axle Manufacturing Inc., American Industrial Co., CIE Automotive SA, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping Co., Klesk Metal Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Nelson-Miller Inc., Tempco Manufacturing Co. Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Wiegel Tool Works Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005256/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/