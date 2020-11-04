The web real time communication market is expected to grow by USD 16.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 46% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005238/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing Internet penetration is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the popularity of voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/web-real-time-communication-market-industry-analysis

Web Real Time Communication Market: Platform Landscape

A few of the browsers that support WebRTC technology are Chrome, Firefox, and Opera. An increasing number of businesses prefer live video sessions for customers browsing the website for product assistance. The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the temporary closure of several IT companies and their services, which led to a decline in their revenues. However, IT employees are increasingly using Microsoft Teams. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft Teams recorded an increase from 44 million to 75 million daily users, which highlighted peak usage. The web real time communication market share growth by the browser segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Web Real Time Communication Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest web real time communication market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The availability of high bandwidth Internet and the rising demand for video and voice conferencing for personal and business operations will significantly drive web real time communication market growth in this region over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for web real time communication solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialogic Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Video Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Voice Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Data sharing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Browser Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialogic Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005238/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/