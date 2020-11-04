Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced it has extended its Registered Vendor status to Cboe's European equities market. Options already holds Registered Vendor status for Cboe's US equities markets.

In partnering with Cboe, one of the largest truly pan-European stock exchange operators, Options is providing traders with low-latency access for both market data and order routing services via Cboe data centers in Equinix LD4/LD5 campuses. The extension of Registered Vendor status to Europe solidifies Options' commitment to providing clients with quick and efficient access to the European equities market data.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security to SOC1, SOC2, SOC3 and AICPA standard. It offers a rich mix of hosting, compute, storage and market data options from over 40 physical trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia, and now improved access to European Equities markets through Cboe Europe.

Today's announcement follows recent news of Options' expansion into the Long Term Stock Exchange and Gemini Cryptocurrency Exchange, along with day one connectivity to National Market System's Low-latency Network CTA and OPRA, and the Members Exchange.

Options COO, Stephen Morrow, said, "Cboe is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, and we are delighted to be offering connectivity and market data to the European equities markets through them. This additional connectivity provides a real competitive edge for our clients, ensuring optimal experience and access to the equities markets across European hubs, including London and Amsterdam."

Stephen Dorrian, Director, Market Data, Cboe Europe, said: "We are pleased to extend Options' registered vendor status to Cboe's European equities market data. Its technology is used by many of our participants and we look forward to working with them."

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005325/en/

Contacts:

Options Press Contact: Page McLaughlin

Email: page.mclaughlin@options-it.com